SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish basketball team won 28 games this past winter and advanced to the state championship Final Four.

And one big piece of the Fighting Irish was senior sharp shooter Zach Howell.

Howell averaged 24 points per game for the Irish and in became Springfield Catholic’s all-time leading scorer during his senior season.

Howell was the Big Eight player of the year, and first team Class 5 All-State.

And Wednesday afternoon, Howell signed a letter of intent to play his college basketball at Milwaukee.

“With the transfer portal and guys getting their covid year back, it’s crazy right now. There aren’t many scholorships with guys in the portal. As far as high school kids, you can’t really battle with guys that have college experience. It’s definitely hard for my class and the class above me. I just waited as long as I could to see what options would come and I am blessed that this offer came,” said Howell.