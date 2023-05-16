ROGERSVILLE, Mo–High school district playoff baseball Tuesday night, Class 4 district 10 Springfield Catholic against Mountain Grove.

And the third-ranked Irish had Ben Smith throwing b-b’s early, he gets a strikeout here.

Mountain Grove had its ace Brylon Mayberry on the hill, he was matching strikeout for strikeout.

This was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Mountain Grove’s Hoyt Matthews flares this single into center, it drops in, that scores Drew Vaughan, and it’s 1-0 Panthers.

But the Fighting Irish rally late scoring three in the sixth and two in the seventh and win 5-1.