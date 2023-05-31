OZARK, Mo–The baseball continues Wednesday night at Sky Bacon Field in Ozark.

It’s the semifinals of Class 3 and 4.

In Class 4, the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish are back in the final four.

Last year they lost in the title game.

Wednesday night, the Fighting Irish faced Excelsior Springs in the semifinals.

And it’s 1-0 Catholic in the bottom of the first, Nic Ruter steals second to get into scoring position.

Coleman Morrison follows with this shot to right, it gets past the outfielder, that allows Ruter to score and it’s a 2-0 Catholic lead.

But Excelsior Springs battles back, two on and two out in the second, Cooper Collins singles to left center, Broc Suek and Colson Moore both score and we’re tied at two.

Then the pitchers would settle down.

The Tiger’s Lucas Dillman would get a strike out here to end the second, he had five on the night.

Catholic’s Ben Smith would get this strike out to end a tiger threat in the third, he went eight innings with nine strikeouts on the night.

This would go into extra innings, bottom of the eighth, Logan Ripper singles to center, that scores Quinn Northrup and Springfield Catholic wins 3-2 and advances to Thursday night’s championship game at 7 p.m. against John Burroughs.