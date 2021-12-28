Fighting Irish move into Blue semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 76th annual Blue & Gold boys high school basketball tournament continued Tuesday at JQH Arena.

It’s day two, the field has been cut in half, and the intensity is increasing.

On the Blue side, Marshfield and Catholic battled in one quarterfinal.

And the Fighting Irish were hot out of the blocks, the kick out to Ty Lyon for the three pointer, it’s 4-2 Catholic.

Marshfield was keeping pace from the perimeter, Peyton McBride with the three to make it a two point game.

Then the Jays go baseline, then kick it back to McBride for another hoop it’s an 11-10 game.

Catholic moves back in front, another three ball, this time from Zach Howell, a deep three, 14-10 Irish.

And the Fighting Irish move to the semi’s with a 58-47 win.