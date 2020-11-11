Fifteen Kickapoo athletes sign, 10 go D1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kickapoo high school saw 15 athletes sign to their next schools Wednesday, 10 of which are headed to the division one level.

The group was headlined by a trio of standout boys basketball players: Anton Brookshire, Isaac Haney and Trevon Brazile.

Brookshire and Brazile will continue being teammates into their college careers as both signed to play for Mizzou.

“Whenever I first heard Trevon was offered, you know it kind of made me smile and feel good because obviously I know how hard he worked and I knew he earned it,” Brookshire said about Brazile. “He really deserved it. I feel like the Mizzou area was a great fit for him. He really wanted to go there.”

“Oh, it’s very exciting,” Brazile said. “I’ve known Anton for a while now. We became teammates probably about two years ago in AAU and we’ve been just bonding ever since. It’s just great to know he’s going to be at the next level with me.”

Haney, meanwhile, chose to stay home in the Ozarks and signed with Missouri State as the Bears’ long signature of the day.

“Just the atmosphere, the family feel that it had to it the times that I visited it,” Haney said. “No one can tell you what feels like home but home is where the heart is. And every time I stepped on campus I felt like that’s where I belonged. I feel like I have a great relationship with the coaches. And I feel like we can do some big things moving forward.”

Here is a full list of the Chiefs who signed to their future teams Wednesday:

Lauren Forbes, Volleyball, University of Missouri

Kate Owen, Volleyball, Missouri State

Melanie Cox, Beach Volleyball, Missouri State

Jaden LeBarge, Softball, Washburn University

Chloe Merced, Softball, Missouri State

Ellie Facklam, Softball, Labette County CC

Maggie McKee, Softball, Labette County CC

Anton Brookshire, Basketball, University of Missouri

Isaac Haney, Basketball, University of Missouri

Trevon Brazile, Basketball, University of Missouri

Kate McCarville, Swim, University of Tennessee

Olivia Mendenhall, Swim, University of Arkansas

Chloe Young, Soccer, Central Methodist University

Rachel Senn, Basketball, William Jewell College

Madie Barrett, Rowing, Kansas State University