SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s always good to be 1-0.

“We’ve got new guys out there,” Glendale senior quarterback Cole Feuerbacher said. “They are just getting used to it and they are playing really well. It’s good to go 1-0 and have confidence going into this next game.”

And a little senior leadership never hurt anyone.

“It’s bitter, bittersweet,” Glendale senior defensive tackle Jaxon Lockett said. “I’m trying to my best and play as hard as I can and work as hard as I can and try to get to state.”

Falcons senior slinger Cole Feuerbacher got his final season off to a flamethrower of a start.

“We have high expectations for our team, for each other and for our teammates,” Feuerbacher said. “We always have goals of a winning season, winning all of our games and winning conference and hopefully winning state. That’s what we want to do. It’s the same plan every year.”

“The guys really look up to him and respect him,” Glendale head coach Mike Mauk said. “He’s very humble and his parents have done a tremendous job with him. We are proud to have him a part of our football program.”

Feuerbacher threw for five touchdowns and added another on the ground in the 48-32 season opening win against Waynesville.

“Sometimes that is just how it goes,” Feuerbacher said. “I’ve got great receivers that get open and make it easy for me. It is just how it goes sometimes.”

“Going against Cole in practice is fun,” Lockett said. “We’re always messing with each other and just seeing him on Friday nights, it excites me because I see what kind of quarterback we’ve got and the type of leader we’ve got. He’s always moving us around and getting us to where we have to be.”

As for the home opener, a tough test comes to town as West Plains travels to Glendale. The Zizzers have won four straight against the Falcons.

“It’s very important to us that we get this win. It’s going to set the tone for the rest of the season,” Lockett said. “It’s very important for us.”

Although it won’t come with a trophy, the Falcons say a win tonight provides something better. Momentum.

“Friday night it is going to be a really good game,” Feuerbacher said. “Our goal is to come out on top and win that game. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a hard-fought game, but we will be ready. We’ve got a good week of practice, so we are ready to play.”