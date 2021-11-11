Week 10: OBJ Watch, Don’t call it a Cam-Back!

It’s week 10! Host Jesse Inman drops in for a quick episode this week. We are going over Thursday’s game between the Ravens and Dolphins, who is on bye and how it helps some teams, and injuries to keep an eye on in our MASH unit segment of the week!

Players facing injuries include Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Chubb, Chase Claypool, and how to handle players nearing a comeback like Chris Carson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Of course, the football world is waiting with bated breath to see where Odell Beckham Jr. ends up. Jesse breaks down how each of the three teams could be affected that are on his reported final wish list.

Finally, as we head towards the playoffs, Jesse gives some words of wisdom to start preparing for a playoff run and a trade deadline.

As always, you can follow us @FFexpresspod on Twitter! We are always open to helping with lineup suggestions and trade decisions.

Good luck in week 10!