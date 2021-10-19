Fantasy Football Express: Week 7! Big Bye Weeks, Waiver Wire Gems

Once week 7 is over, we will be halfway through the fantasy regular season! It’s time to get serious because you can’t say, “It’s still early” forever!

This week Host Jesse Inman is back in the saddle laying out a massive week for BYE weeks, a lengthy MAS*H unit segment that could have BIG implications on the waiver wire.

We’ll get you a player to add at every position as always! Plus, a tease for a bonus episode which will be coming your way soon… stay tuned for that!

