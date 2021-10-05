Fantasy Football Express: Week 5 Preview! The TE position LIVES!

It’s week 5 in the NFL and the Fantasy Football Express keeps on chugging along down the tracks. Host and KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman is back as he is every Tuesday during the season to break down the top performers, injury notes, and waiver wire targets! Follow us @FFexpresspod on Twitter! Good luck in week 5!

This week we also explain:

– How the TE position came alive

– Are some of these top performers pretenders?

– Why to proceed with caution on the waiver wire

– Bye weeks are coming up quickly

– Defenses to stream

– Yes, even a kicker to target if you’re lacking in that area!