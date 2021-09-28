Fantasy Football Express: Week 4 Preview!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Week 3 is behind us, and week 4 is upon us!

Join KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman as he gets you prepared for week 4 of the fantasy football season. Are you 3-0? Congrats! Let’s keep you on track.

Are you 0-3? Don’t give up hope. We’re here to resuscitate your team and get you back to your winning ways! We have the latest on injuries and who the benefactors of those new opportunities are. We’ll also break down who you should target on waivers.

Questions about your lineup? Trades? We are here for you! Follow us on Twitter @FFexpresspod! We are always happy anytime to breakdown your lineup for advice and things to think about.