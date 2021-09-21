Fantasy Football Express: Week 3 preview!

Week two is in the rearview mirror, and it’s full speed ahead to week three! Sunday’s slate of games started a bit slow, but it turned out to be a great week of football for fantasy players (unless you played against Aaron Jones or Derrick Henry).

This week, KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman rides solo for the podcast, but never fear. This episode is complete with big performers from week two and what things could look like for them going forward.

We also take a look at a big week in the injury department and who is going to be affected most. Who benefits the most from the 49ers backfield situation being riddled with injuries? Four different QB’s suffered injuries, but what does that mean for their respective offenses?

Of course, this episode comes out ahead of the weekly waiver wire frenzy, so as always, we have players to target at EVERY POSITION if you’re looking for some help on the bench or if you need to plug someone into your lineup right now!

Enjoy this episode, and give us a follow on Twitter @FFexpresspod! Good luck to you in week three!