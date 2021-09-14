Fantasy Football Express: Week 2 preview, and how to panic correctly

Be sure to search and download Fantasy Football Express wherever you get your podcasts

On to Week 2! You’re either riding high, or feeling the heat after week one. No matter, The Fantasy Football Express is here to take your team to the promise land.

Join KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman as he sits down with KOLR10 Sports Anchor Dan Lindblad to break down where we go after a wild first week of action.

49ers RB Raheem Mostert is out for the year – should you shell out big money for Elijah Mitchell who shined in his absence? We answer that question and also cover:

Week 1 stars

Injury Rundown

Checking in on RB situations: 49ers, Broncos, Bills, Lions, Cardinals, Texans, Eagles

Waiver targets at EVERY position

Plus, after a week one loss you may be feeling like it’s time to panic about your roster. That’s normal!

Just make sure you panic correctly. You can bench someone who you drafted high if they underwhelmed, but don’t drop them!

It’s important to remember that ONE trade can make or break your season. Go buy-low on somebody who underwhelmed but has obvious talent.

For instance, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott had 11 rushes for 33 yards. That won’t last forever. See if the person with Zeke on their team is ready to move on quickly. Others in that same ilk are George Kittle, Derrick Henry, Mike Evans, and Aaron Rodgers.

Enjoy this episode and go get that W this week!

NEW EPISODE COMING TODAY! https://t.co/31mQV0OkkZ — The Fantasy Football Express 🏆 (@FFexpresspod) September 14, 2021

Follow @FFexpresspod on Twitter for fantasy advice and stats to help guide you to a championship!