Just over 48 hours before kickoff! KOLR10 Morning News Anchor Jesse Inman and his longtime fantasy nemesis, Nate Edgar, break down the news and storylines coming into WEEK ONE of the 2021 NFL season.

– Ravens looking for help at RB

– Saquon’s chances of playing week 1

– DeAndre Swift’s status

– TE forecast: Evan Engram/Noah Fant injuries

– Players under the microscope for EACH GAME this week

– OJ Simpson tweets asking for help with his fantasy lineup