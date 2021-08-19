Fantasy Football Express: Episode 2: QB Rankings, Weird Train Sounds

All aboard the Fantasy Football Express! EPISODE 2 is here!

In this episode, we are getting you ready for your fantasy football drafts, and that starts with ranking our TOP 15 Quarterbacks in fantasy for the upcoming season.

KOLR10 Morning News Anchor Jesse Inman is joined by KOLR10 Sports Anchors Matt Vereen and Dan Lindblad, as they debate and compare notes on their rankings. All three of the guys made their own rankings, and then came to a consensus-based on average rank.

We discuss:

How early is too early to take a QB?

Who are some nice mid-to-late round targets at QB?

Rushing upside for certain QB’s

Which rookie QB’s should you draft, if any?

Deep sleepers at the position

Stay onboard the Fantasy Football Express podcast, as we’ll be dropping our top 20 Running Backs rankings in episode 3!