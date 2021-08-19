Fantasy Football Express: Episode 1: Fantasy Football 101

Be sure to search and download Fantasy Football Express wherever you get your podcasts

All aboard the Fantasy Football Express! A new podcast from KOLR10 designed to give you the tools you need to win your fantasy football league in 2021.

A new episode drops every Tuesday throughout the NFL regular season, hosted by KOLR10 News Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman.

You’ll hear the latest news from around the NFL and how that could impact your fantasy football lineups every week. We get you up-to-speed on injuries, waiver wire pickups, and some “start or sit” recommendations.

With opening kickoff just three weeks away, it’s time to start creating your league and possibly making tweaks to make sure it’s set up nicely.

Tune in to episode 1 as KOLR10 Executive Producer Ben Ward joins Jesse to discuss the foundation for setting up and formatting a league. This will provide a season full of fun for you and your friends/colleagues to compete.

Whether you’re starting a new league with coworkers around the office, or you already have a longtime league with friends, there is something for everyone to take away from our debut episode. Enjoy!

Episode 2, which brings you our QB rankings ahead of your draft is also OUT NOW!