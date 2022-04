SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Monday, Glendale hosting Neosho.

And this was all Falcons, Glendale on a corner kick here, and the ball goes through the mouth of the goal.

Later, the Falcons A.J. Black, gets control of the ball shoots and scores.

A few minutes later Rhian Vonwiller with a shot, that’s knocked down by the Neosho keeper.

But Glendale improves to 11-and-3 on the season with an 11-nothing shutout of Neosho.