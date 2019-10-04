Falcons fly by Kickapoo 26-21 in 51st rivalry game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 51st meeting of Glendale and Kickapoo Southside rivalry kicked off week six of the high school season Thursday night.

The first 50 resulted in a perfect 25-25 split.

So some historic bragging right on the line.

It’s 7-6 Kickapoo second half kickoff goes to Chandler Taylor, he takes it down the far sideline, 80 yard plus kickoff return for a touchdown, it’s 14-6 Chiefs.

But Glendale answers, quarterback Gavin Watts on the keeper, up the middle 11 yards for a touchdown it’s 14-14 with the two point conversion.

The Falcons take the lead on their next possession, this time Watts hits Ben Shoemaker with this 20 yard touchdown pass it’s 20-14 Glendale after a missed two point try.

And Glendale wins the rivalry game 26-21.