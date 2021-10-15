Falcons conquer speedbumps on the way to standout start

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A quick glance at Glendale’s 5-1 record tells you they’re a good team – and they are.

“Our kids are pretty dedicated to what we’re trying to do,” Glendale Head Coach Mike Mauk said. “They spent a lot of time in the offseason in preparation. It’s just nice to see the fruition of their hard work and their efforts.

“5-1, you know, it’s been a while since Glendale has really been on the map and shown that they’re actually a team that can compete,” Glendale senior linebacker Connor McTague said.

But the Falcons have far from flown over any speedbumps along the way.

The challenges started before the season even did as they went into COVID quarantine on the Tuesday before their week one game at West Plains.

“It was really difficult,” Mauk said. “We had spent a lot of time in the summer and offseason in preparation for the game, just like I’m sure they did.”

“Senior season, it sucks to lose a game,” McTague said. “But, you know, we all we all persevered through it.”

“It was really, really unfortunate,” Glendale senior wide receiver Chris Floyd said. “But we came back from it. We didn’t let it tear our confidence down too much.”

Like a goldfish, the Falcons utilized a quick memory to put the past behind them and string together three straight wins before facing their next tough break in a last second field goal loss to Lebanon.

“When you give your best effort, that’s all you can ask from your team,” Mauk said. “That guy made a great play at the end of the game to make a nice kick. We’re going to try to forget that, move on and get ready for the next game.”

“Losing to Lebanon in the last seconds, that hurt us a lot,” McTague said. “But came back and still got two wins after that.”

Again they moved forward, and when they next encountered a late deciding game – they took care of business at Kickapoo.

“You know, it’s just exciting to see them continue to improve and get better and that’s what we’re going to continue to try to do,” Mauk said.

Now they meet another challenge in Camdenton.

And while the Lakers play a similar style of high flying football – the Falcons say there’s nothing like the original.

“Yeah, they’re trying to imitate what we do but no one can do it as well as the Glendale offense can do it,” Floyd said.

“We know it’s going to be a tremendous challenge,” Mauk said. “They have some great players, a great quarterback, and some outstanding receivers and they always play really good defense. So it’s going to be a tough game for us to play in, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”