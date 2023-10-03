FAIR GROVE, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night.

Fair Grove hosting Central and looking for its 23rd straight win.

But the Bulldogs would start strong, Zella Gosnell with the kill, but Central was down by five points.

Later in the first set, Fair Grove would build the lead, Hannah Maxwell with the change of pace at the net for the point.

Then later in the first set, Abbey Green with the kill, that made it 18-6 Eagles.

Fair Grove wins the first set 25-8.

And the Eagles sweep Central taking the second set 25-13 and the third 25-10.