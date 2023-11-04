But don’t think I forgot about Fair Grove High School and their Class 2 State Championship volleyball match.

Eagles and the Hermann Bobcats squaring off. Pick this up in the 3rd tied at 1 set a piece, Bobcats score the back line kill to go up 2 sets to 1.

In the 4th, Fair Grove with set point, Hermann’s serve goes long! So we have to go to a 5th and final set to decide it.

And in the 5th, it was Fair Grove finding the extra gear. They win the final frame by 10 points to finally claim the program’s first ever state championship!