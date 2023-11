CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–The Fair Grove Eagles were in Cape Girardeau Friday afternoon playing Arcadia Valley in a Class 2 state semifinal.

And the Eagles attacked early, winning the first set with this block at the net, taking the opener 25-16.

Fair Grove won the second set 25-14.

Then in the third, match point is from this kill on the far side of the net by Shea Skouby Fair Grove wins 25-10 and wins three sets to none.

Fair Grove will play Hermann Saturday afternoon for the state championship.