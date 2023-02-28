CARTHAGE, Mo–Girls high school basketball Tuesday night, Class 3 Sectional Fair Grove against Diamond.

And the Eagles were dialed in early, off the opening tip, Camdyn Hart with the three, it’s 3-nothing Fair Grove.

Diamond Kabrie Parmley with the pass fake, then takes it to the basket, the Wildcats were still down by six.

Fair Grove pulls away in the first quarter, down the floor to Brooke Daniels for the layup, 14-6.

Then Daniels fights for the rebound, beats the triple team to get the ball to Ashton Bell who swishes the three pointer.

Fair Grove led 20-11 after the first quarter.

And the Eagles go onto win 62-52, Fair Grove plays Mansfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday.