FAIR GROVE–But don’t think I forgot about the Class 2 State Quarterfinal volleyball match between El Dorado and Fair Grove at the Eagles Nest.

Fair Grove won the first two sets, but found themselves down 5-1 in the third before ripping off 4 straight points capped off with this block by Abbey Green.

Later in the frame, Eagles up 3, Hannah Maxwell doesn’t just find a hole she leaves a crater! Fair Grove ahead 13-9.

Few points after, it’s Maxwell attacking, the deflection out of bounds inches the Eagles closer to victory.

So on match point, it’s 24-23, Fair Grove needs only 1 more point to end it, and that’ll do it!

Shae Skouby with the decisive kill! Eagles soar into the state semifinals in straight sets.