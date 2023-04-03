SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Monday afternoon Parkview hosting Fair Grove.

The Eagles are ranked second in the state in Class 3.

And the Vikings threatening in the second but Fair Grove’s Carson Krider gets the strikeout to end the inning.

The Eagles score in the third, this Parkview wild pitch scores Brock Boatwright, it’s 1-0 Fair Grove.

Then Garin Geitz grounds to second, they get the out at first, Nolan Geitz scores it’s 2-0.

Parkview gave the Eagles a ballgame, this went into eight innings but Fair Grove wins 8-7.

The Eagles are 7-4 on the season.