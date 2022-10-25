FAIR GROVE, Mo–Girls playoff volleyball Tuesday night, 28 match winner Fair Grove hosting 27 match winner El Dorado Springs.

This is the Class 2 District 12 championship match.

And this was tight the whole way, first set, Fair Grove’s Kameron Green with the dink at the net it’s a one point game.

Fair Grove pulls away at the end of the first set, Hannah Maxwell on the far side of the net with the kill, the Eagles win the first set 25-19.

But Eldo rallies in the second set, come from behind and Macie Mays pushes the shot through the Eagle block at the net for the point and Eldo takes the second set 27-25.

But Fair Grove rallied to take the next two sets and won the match 3 sets to 1.