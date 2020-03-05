Fair Grove soars to quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the boys side of the Class 3 Sectionals, an Eagle fight between Fair Grove and Pierce City.

Pierce City’s Colten O’Hara with the triple and it’s 8-6 Pierce City.

But Fair Grove would take flight, David Oplotnik to the hole and the hoop, it’s 10-8 Fair Grove.

Then Fair Grove is running the floor, Cole Gilpin with the behind the head reverse layup, it’s 14-8 Fair Grove.

Later Fair Grove’s Oplotnik turns the corner, misses the first shot but follows it up 19-8 Fair Grove.

And the Fair Grove Eagles advance 60-46 over Pierce City.