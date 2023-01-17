FAIR GROVE, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, 11-5 Fair Grove hosting 8-7 Springfield Catholic.

The Eagles hot from the perimeter early, Bryden Baxter with the corner three.

But Springfield Catholic keeps pace, Jackson McDaniel knocks down the catch and shoot three, tied up early.

Fair Grove pulls away late first quarter, Jaxon Rowden nice dime to Tyler Barnett for the layup, it’s 7-3 Eagles.

Then it’s Baxter again, he gives it up, then gets it back and drains the three pointer, Fair Grove up by nine.

Catholic came back to make it a game, but the Eagles hold on and win 51-48.