SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 77th annual Blue & Gold boys tournament tipped off its quarterfinal round Tuesday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

In the gold division, the Parkview Vikings squared off with Fair Grove.

The Vikings are the fourth seed, the Eagles the fifth.

And Parkview on the move, T.J. Hill stops and pops the three, it’s 5-2 Vikings.

But Fair Grove can hit from the perimeter as well, Jaxon Rowden with the three, and it’s 7-5 Eagles in front.

Parkview sharing the ball, the dish inside to Dassiah Green, down the lane and the layup, Vikings by two.

Fair Grove moving the ball down low to Tyler Barnett, he finishes with the reverse layup.

And the Eagles beat Parkview 48-33, Fair Grove gets Nixa in the semis.