SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Class 3 girls semifinal, Fair Grove against rival Skyline.

Second quarter, former athlete of the week Ashton Bell scores inside, puts the Eagles ahead 13-7.

Few minutes later, Ashlen Garrett scores over bell.

Lady Tigers trail by eight with under five minutes to go in the period.

Inside three minutes until halftime, Allison Findley gets the shooters roll to go, Eagles soaring by 15.

Final seconds of the quarter, Finley with a dime to Abbey Green, Fair Grove led by 17 at the half and go on to win 61-42.

They’ll play El Dorado Springs for the state championship Saturday.