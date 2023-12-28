SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The girls Pink & White Lady Classic is in its quarterfinal night of action.

In the Pink division, Fair Grove is the top-ranked team in Class 3.

And the Eagles faced Rogersville.

Fair Grove has never won this tournament, finishing second in 1986.

Rogersville won it twice, but the last time was in 1981.

The Wildcats would take a first quarter lead, Hailey Buckman with the jumper from the free throw line, it’s 9-5 Rogersville.

But Fair Grove would battle back, inside to Hannah Maxwell who misses but Brooke Daniels is there for the board and basket, it’s 10-9 Eagles in front.

Then Camdyn Hart gets the ball, beats the double team, and takes it in for the layup, 25-12 Eagles.

Later, Fair Grove with the skip pass to Maxwell who hits the jumper from the free throw line.

And Fair Grove goes onto win 72-44, they’ll face Kickapoo in the semis.