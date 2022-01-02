Everyone pitches in as Lady Bears beat Beacons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There weren’t too many cooks in the kitchen for the Lady Bears on Sunday.

All of the Lady Bears that scored, scored in double-figures as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-62 at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Brice Calip scored 18 points to lead the way for Missouri State (11-2, 2-0).

Abigayle Jackson (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Sydney Wilson (13 points, 13 rebounds) added double-double efforts as well.

“We can definitely defend better than that, but 74 points and 47 rebounds. Two kids with double-doubles and six in double-figures, I thought that we did pretty good just being aggressive,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We had to settle into the way Valpo was playing us. They were trying to switch to keep us on the perimeter. Once we understood how to create those gaps and get to the rim, we did that in the second half.”

The aggression lead to more free throws. The Lady Bears shooting 28 free throws in the second half compared to just 13 in the first half.

The shooting wasn’t always there for the Lady Bears, shooting just under 30 percent during the contest and only making two three-pointers. Both were off the hands of Isabelle Delarue.

Olivia Brown led Valpo (2-11, 0-2) in scoring with 21 points on 5-6 from three.

The Lady Bears wrap up their homestand on Friday against Southern Illinois.