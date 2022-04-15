SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State opened a three game Valley series with Evansville Friday at Hammons Field.

The Bears were trying to snap a four game losing skid.

And Missouri State strikes first, Mason Greer hammers this to right, the ball goes to the fence, Spencer Nivens scores and it’s 1-nothing Bears.

But Evansville would jump in front in the third Mark Shallenberger takes this deep to right, over the fence and gone, a two run shot and it’s 2-one Aces.

MSU tied it up, but Evansville retakes the lead in the sixth, bases loaded and Chase Hug doubles down the right field line, Evan Berkey, Brent Widder and Simon Scherry all score to make it 5-2.

And Evansville hands the Bears their fifth straight loss 6-4.