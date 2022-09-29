SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the past 34 seasons, Paul Evans has kept a watchful eye on the Missouri State baseball rotation and bullpen.

But there will be new eyes in 2023.

The school announced on Thursday that Evans is retiring from the university, effective at the end of September.

Evans has been with the Bears since the 1989 season.

He has coached up 67 pitchers from college athletes to professional throwers, with at least one reaching pro status in 33 of his 34 years.

Evans helped the development of five first round draft picks including Ross Detwiler, Jon Harris, Pierce Johnson, John Rheinecker and Brett Sinkbeil.

Evans was also named the D1Baseball.com’s National Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2015 season.

He was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.