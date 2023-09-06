SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor football team has jumped out to a 2-0 start in the NAIA’s Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Valor will host Sterling college Saturday night at Nixa’s Eagles Stadium.

Chuck Hepola’s defense has been iron-clad through the first two games.

Evangel has allowed only two touchdowns in the two victories this season.

The defense has 3 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

The Warriors will roll into Saturday’s game 0-2 for the season.

But Sterling lost by just a field goal last week.

That strong Valor defense is helping an offense that’s starting to round into shape.

“Yea defense is playing outstanding. And we’re putting the ball in the endzone. Obviously the ultimate goal is to score one more point then they do. But you can’t say enough about how our defense is playing,” said Hepola.

“Coach DeSoto holds us to a high standard. And really I mean no more than seven points. 14 points is the goal, but if we can hold them to nothing we love that. That’s what we like to do shutouts,” said Evangel defensive back Brody Patterson.