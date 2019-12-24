Evangel’s Morton named Harris award finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Congrats to Evangel senior linebacker Sam Morton.

Last week Morton was named an NAIA All-American.

Monday, Morton was named a finalist for the 2019 Cliff Harris Award that goes to the top small college defensive player in the nation.

The senior from Strafford finished the season with 26 tackles for loss, and is eighth all time for the Crusaders in career sacks.

He had 238 total tackles for his career, and 18 sacks, ten last season alone.

The winner will be announced Friday by the Little Rock Athletic Club.