SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel has three games left on the regular season schedule.

But the next two are on the road, starting with McPherson on Saturday.

The Valor is 8-0, the Bulldogs are 5-3.

Evangel moved up one spot in the national NAIA poll to number 12.

This after the Valor beat Friends 20-to-11, it was only the Falcons second loss of the season.

In the victory, freshman receiver Broc Lyle caught four passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Lyle has five touchdowns on the season, not bad for a freshman who played quarterback at Rolla high school.

And he says the Valor won’t let up on the gas as they try to run the winning streak to nine straight.

“So I had to switch up positions. At high school I played quarterback in a wing-T offense. So it’s definitely been a transition. I love playing receiver here. Just staying hungry, never complacent. You know we’re 8-and-0 but every week we come in 0-and-0. We’re trying to get that 1-and-0 mentality. But yea just staying hungry,” said Lyle.