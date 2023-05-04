SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel is looking for a new womens basketball coach.

This after Preston Beverly has resigned after two seasons with the Valor.

Evangel was 27-31 in those two seasons, with the Valor advancing to the Heart of America tournament quarterfinals each of those seasons.

Before coming to Springfield, Beverly was coach for 16 and under players in the Nike elite youth basketball league in New York.

Evangel athletics director Dennis McDonald thanked Beverly for his contributions to Valor womens basketball.

A national search is underway.