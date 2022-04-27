SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor wrapped up spring practices with their annual spring game on Wednesday night.

Like the NCAA, the NAIA allows for a set number of spring practices.

The Valor used this time to install new plays and allow the coaches, old and new, to get a feel for how they’ll set their depth chart in the fall that includes a new starting quarterback.

Hayden Conrad escapes the pocket finds Chris Doran for a touchdown in the scrimmage.

Then later in the game RJ Wakley found Michael Murray streaking down the sideline for another score.

Evangel was 5-6 last season and will enter its final season as a member of the Heart of America Conference.