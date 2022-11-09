SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will wrap up its 2022 football season Saturday afternoon at Central Methodist.

The Valor is 6-3 and lost an opportunity for an outright Heart of America South Division championship.

However if Evangel can beat the 1-9 Eagles and Benedictine loses to Mid-America Nazarene, the Valor can share the title.

But the Ravens would get the automatic playoff spot.

That’s what Evangel will be playing for when they take on Central Methodist in Fayette.

The Valor will be looking for its seventh win of the season, that’s a big improvement over last year’s five win season.

Evangel coach Chuck Hepola is happy with his team’s improvement.

“Definitely made a lot of progress. And kind of gotten back to our old ways of winning again. And obviously have an opportunity to win a share of the championship. So I’m really proud of our kids, proud of our coaches. And just proud of how they want about their business this year. You know Central Methodist is a well coached football team. They’re a physical team. So we just have to get out and execute. And do our job and I think things will go well,” said Hepola.