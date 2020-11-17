Evangel womens basketball in Covid quaratine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel womens basketball program is in a Covid-19 quarantine.

The university announced Tuesday that the next three games have been postponed.

Coach Megan Leuzinger’s Lady Crusaders are 2-0 after winning the first two games of the season.

But last Saturday’s game at Harris-Stowe was canceled, and the university postponed the next three games saying it was because of contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures.

The Evangel men will play Mid-America Nazarene Wednesday night, and will play at Missouri State on November 27th.

