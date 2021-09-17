Evangel with Friday night kick off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel will be looking to steal a little shine from the Friday night lights.

Evangel is getting a head start on the college weekend with a Friday night game against William Penn.

Evangel will kick off against the Statesmen at seven tonight at Nixa’s Eagles stadium.

EU will be looking to rebound from its first loss of the season.

William Penn is 1-2.

Evangel has not seen the Statesmen since 2019.

Chuck Hepola’s team has beaten the Statesmen the last two times they played and each of those games were in Iowa.

“We’ve just seen them on field. They haven’t changed a whole lot. They’re still doing the same things special teams, offensively and defensively. We didn’t play them last year. The last time we played them was at their place. And we were fortunate enough to beat them. They’re a good ball club so it should be an interesting game,” said Hepola.