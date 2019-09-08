Evangel wins home opener, moves to 2-0

OZARK, MO. — The Evangel Crusaders stifled the Peru State Bobcats early and often.

The Crusaders forced three turnovers in the 22-14 win against the Bobcats on Saturday night.

Evangel opened the scoring in the first with a Zeke Kuyawa touchdown pass over the middle to Haaken Friend.

Peru State would score next, but Evangel would take the lead back with a safety.

The two teams would trade touchdowns in the third quarter, but a Sam Buckner touchdown reception in the 4th helped to give the Crusaders some breathing room.

Evangel hits the road to take on Clarke next Saturday, then will return home on the 21st against Culver-Stockton.