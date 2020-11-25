Evangel wins fourth straight, rallies past ‘Jackets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders are on a roll and were looking for their fourth straight win Tuesday night at home against Graceland.

After losing their first three games, the Crusaders have turned things around.

After Tuesday night’s game against the Yellowjackets, Steve Jenkins team will play Missouri State Friday at JQH Arena.

Tuesday night it was a Heart of America battle, Edriel Martinbrough puts the ball on the deck and drives to the rack, 4-3 Crusaders.

Graceland would go on a run, Trey Newsham with the stop and pop three, it’s 10-4 Yellowjackets.

But Evangel would chip away at that lead, Stephen Salvi with the three, it’s a two point game.

Then the freshman from Florida, off the screen and the long two, and we’re tied at ten.

Salvi was hot, around the horn to the 6-2 guard, another three, Evangel in front.

Cade Coffman led Evangel with 19 points as the Crusaders win their fourth straight 70-57.