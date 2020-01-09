Evangel wins fifth straight against Ravens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders were back in action Wednesday night at the Ashcroft Center.

Steve Jenkins’ troops are 8-6 and 4-4 in the Heart of America Conference.

The Crusaders have won five of their last seven games.

But Benedictine has won the last three games against Evangel.

And Ravens moving the ball nicely, to Colby Nickels and his three pinballs in, it’s a one point game.

Evangel can answer from outside, the kick out to Clark Brewington with the catch and shoot three, it’s tied at nine.

Benedictine going inside to Tyson Cathy who finishes with the reverse layup, it’s 13-12 Ravens.

Evangel’s Josh Pritchett the transfer from Rockhurst with the three pointer, its 18-13 Crusaders.

Then the penetration and dish to Pritchett and the redshirt freshman scores again, it’s 20-16.

And Evangel goes onto win its fifth straight 86-74.

On the womens side, the Lady Crusaders beat the Ravens 68-54, Emma Llander and Brianna Vogts each scored ten points in the win.