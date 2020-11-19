Evangel wins conference opener over Pioneers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders tipped off Heart of America Conference play Wednesday night at home.

Steve Jenkins troops taking on Mid-America Nazarene.

The Pioneers have won four straight games against the Crusaders.

This is Jenkins’ 39th season as the Crusaders head coach, he’s two wins away from moving into fourth place on the active NAIA wins list.

The Pioneers started off hot from the outside, Trey Brown with the trey, and it’s 8-4 Mid-America.

But Evangel battled back, Josh Pritchett drives the lane, gets the hoop and the harm, a three point play the hard way, it’s a one point game.

Then Kendall Sutton with the three from the top of the key, we’re tied at 16.

The Crusaders move in front, again it’s Sutton, the stop and pop from the three throw line, it’s 25-21 Evangel.

Later Sutton feeds Edriel Martinborough with the corner three, it’s 28-21 Crusaders.

Pavel Antonov scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and Evangel beats Mid-America Nazarene 85-78.