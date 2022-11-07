SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor was on the home hardwood at the Ashcroft Center Monday night against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Evangel is 2-1, the Eagles are 4-0 and ranked fourth in the nation in the NAIA polls.

The Valor keeping pace early, Bryce Hunt with the turnaround jumper, it’s a one point game.

Evangel would move in front, Stephen Salvi with the left handed jumper in the paint, it’s a 4-3 Valor lead.

The Eagles took the lead, but Evangel battles back, Edriel Martinborough splits the defense and finishes with the fingerroll, the Valor ties it up.

Manrique Alvarado led Evangel with 20 points, and the Valor upsets number four Oklahoma Wesleyan 73-68.