SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Men’s Basketball (3-3) has rallied from an 0-3 start to three straight victories thanks to Saturday’s 81-68 victory over visiting Park.

Stephen Salvi led the way with a career high 23 points on 8-10 from the field, including 5-6 from three range.

The Crusaders are back in action Tuesday as they host Graceland for a 6:00 pm tipoff.