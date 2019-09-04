Evangel to open home schedule Saturday in its Tiger lair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off the home portion of the schedule Saturday night in Ozark.

The Crusaders are 1-0 after beating William Penn on the road last week.

Despite the victory, Evangel is still ranked 18th in the national NAIA poll.

The Crusader defense held William Penn to only three first downs in the second half and Evangel won 19-7.

The Crusaders will host Peru State.

The Bobcats are 0-1.

Evangel’s looking for its third straight home opening victory at Tiger Stadium.

Last season, the Crusaders were 5-1 in Ozark which is quickly becoming a very tough place for opponents.

“I’ve been fortunate, I think this is my 28th year of coaching. So I’ve been in a lot of stadiums. From FBS to FCS to Division 2 to NAIA. And that’s one of the nicest stadiums that I’ve been able to coach in. I don’t know if the people around here know how good they really have it,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

“I think we’ve done well at home. It starts right here in practice. It also helps to have great fans there. Cheering us on and getting us motivated for the game,” said Evangel senior Drew Poppen.