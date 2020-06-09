Evangel to open football practice Aug. 15th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NAIA has released it’s return to play plan for its fall sports.

And that includes the Evangel football team which will kick off practice on August 15th.

The NAIA says the first month of practice can only involve athletes from the school, no scrimmages or exhibitions allowed.

The organization also cut back the number of games football, volleyball and soccer teams can play.

Chuck Hepola’s Crusaders will open the season September 12th at home against Clarke University.

And three of Evangel’s last four games will be at home.

Hepola is happy with the new timetable.

“Actually it’s more practice dates that we usually get. So from a practice standpoint we’re thrilled to death with those many days. We were going to start the season at home anyway, so with the two games getting canceled. Kind of moving us back so our week three is now our week one now. It’s still a home game so that’s huge. Being able to start at home and finish at home. So we’re excited. Just excited to be coaching football and playing football,” said Hepola.