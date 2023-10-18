SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel has cruised through it’s football schedule so far.

The Valor is 7-0 and ranked 13th in the country in the lastest NAIA poll.

But the tailend of the schedule is loaded, starting with Saturday’s foe.

Some friends are coming for homecoming.

As in Friends University from Wichita.

The Falcons are 6-1 and ranked 25th.

Evangel’s defense is one of the toughest in the KCAC.

Last week, Zach Myers made a dozen tackles and had two sacks.

That kind of effort will be needed this week at home against the Falcons.

But Myers says the Valor have been building toward this showdown.

“Yea I definitely think that you learn and you get better every week. Yea this is divisional play, every game matters. You can’t lose one. You leave your fate up for grabs. So yea every game is a big game. I think we’re prepared. We’re getting prepared everyday. I’d say we’re always confident in ourselves and trust in our abilities. We always go into games thinking we can win. But we never take a team lightly. We always respect them but we always give them our best,” said Myers.